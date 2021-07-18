Grand Haven High School student Harrison Sorrelle was hospitalized with a head injury Sunday after being attacked by another player at an AAU basketball tournament in Indiana.
Sorrelle plays for the 16U MBA Lakeshore team, which was competing in the Brawl for the Ball tournament in Fort Wayne.
The team’s coach, Tyler Ingalls, sent out an update on social media Sunday afternoon: “Update on Harry, no traumatic brain injury. Only a severe concussion — which is good news. He will be sedated for the next 24 hours so his brain will heal on its own.”
Harrison's mother, Amanda Sorrelle, offered a further update Monday morning, noting that doctors pulled him out of sedation at around 7 a.m. and that he was "doing well."
"One of his first questions was, 'Who won the game?'" she said.
Amanda said Monday that they were hoping to return home to Grand Haven on Tuesday.
According to referee Drew Zuidema, Sorrelle scored a basket to give him 26 points in the game. As he ran back up the court, he bumped into an opposing player. That player turned and pursued Sorrelle down the court and punched him, knocking him to the floor.
"I was the trail official, Harrison was giving this guy buckets, playing really well, giving it to him on the one end,” Zuidema told Grand Rapids station WXMI-TV. “The other players were talking to that player like 'Man, he's killing you, man.' The ball got inbounded, and as I was trailing as the trail official, all I saw was a left hook.
"He full-on launched at him, clocked him across the face," Zuidema added. "Harrison was knocked out as he was standing up (and) he fell straight back on his head. I saw it right in front of my own eyes.”
Initial reports were that the player who threw the punch was arrested, but tournament officials later said the player fled the gym while Sorrelle was being tended to. WXMI-TV reported that Fort Wayne police are currently searching for the player.
A call to the Fort Wayne Police Department seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Sorrelle started for the Buccaneers’ basketball team as a freshman and sophomore. He will be a junior at the school this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.