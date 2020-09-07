PORT SHELDON TWP. - A 66-year-old Grand Haven woman was injured Sunday morning when a car struck her bicycle while she was riding on West Olive Road south of Croswell Street.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Christie Wendt of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. An ambulance transported her to Holland Hospital following the 9:16 a.m. crash. She was wearing a helmet.
