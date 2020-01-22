As Mitch Albom recounted the impact a young girl named Chika made in his life, 240 West Michigan community members listened intently in Grand Haven.
Albom, who is an author, columnist, philanthropist and radio host, was the latest speaker in Calvin University’s January Series. Throughout the month, the university hosts 15 speakers on a variety of topics ranging from mass incarceration, religious freedom, immigration, poverty and hunger, and the global water crisis.
Second Christian Reformed Church, 2021 Sheldon Road in Grand Haven, is one of more than 60 sites remotely broadcasting the presentations. The public is welcome to attend the free event. Presentations begin at 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The church has been a remote site for 10 years. Jim Winkle said it’s an educational enrichment opportunity.
In addition to having a variety of topics covered each year, Henry Ottens said they’re making a conscious effort to make the church open to the community by being a remote location.
The 2020 series started Jan. 8 and concludes Tuesday, Jan. 28. Speakers have included Amber Warners, Todd Charles Wood and Darrel R. Falk, Sandra Postel, Jonathan Haidt, Cathy O’Neil, Deborah and James Fallows, The 5 Browns, Bob Fu, and Alice Marie Johnson.
Mary Winkle said The 5 Browns, who are five siblings who attended Juilliard School, played five grand pianos and were “amazing.”
Grand Haven resident Rita Ferenz started attending the month-long series four years ago, and Gwen Quick started three years ago. Quick said they’ve made it a habit to attend, and she finds the speakers to be intellectually stimulating.
Ferenz said presentations are inspiring, it gives people a chance to learn, and the church is kind in providing the space and refreshments.
“It’s a wonderful place to be,” she said.
Ferenz thanked the church for holding the remote location because she wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend the series in Grand Rapids.
Attendance in Grand Haven has been higher than in previous years.
In addition to the 240 people who attended Tuesday’s presentation, one of the speakers drew a 186 people, Jim Winkle said.
Ottens said he enjoys seeing the reaction of attendees, their interest, and the conversations they have following the presentations.
Remaining 2020 January Series speakers:
Jan. 22: Ann Compton – Up Close and Very Personal: My 41 Years in the White House Press Corps
Jan. 23: Jeremy Evertt – Solving America’s Hunger Crisis
Jan. 24: Johan Norberg – Progress: 10 Reasons to Look Forward to the Future
Jan. 27: Karen Gonzalez – The God Who Sees: Immigrants, the Bible, and the Journey to Belong
Jan. 28: Najla Kassab – The Reformed Church in the Middle East: Hopes and Challenges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.