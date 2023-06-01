Kendra Cucovatz and Dylan Cucovatz add new ranking pins to Chief David Cucovatz’s shirt during an advancement ceremony Wednesday morning. On the right, Master Chief Marc Moore, of U.S. Coast Guard Station Grand Haven, reads remarks.
From left to right: Asher Cucovatz, 10, Dylan Cucovatz, 13, Adleigh Cucovatz, 15, Chief David Cucovatz and, his wife, Kendra Cucovatz. The family said they are sad to leave Grand Haven, but are excited for their next adventure in Cleveland, Ohio.
The sun shined down on dozens of Coast Guard officers Wednesday morning as they recognized Executive Petty Officer, Second in Command of the station, David Cucovatz on his rank promotion to Senior Chief and upcoming transfer to U.S. Station Cleveland Harbor.
The ceremony was held at Escanaba Park, next to the Grand Haven station along the Grand River.
