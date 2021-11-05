On Monday, the Grand Haven City Council agreed to submit a grant application on behalf of the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy to the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program.
The local lighthouse preservation group is seeking to receive $60,000 to pay for the restoration work around the south pier entrance light. The city is required to provide $48,000 in matching funds, which will be reimbursed by the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy Fund.
