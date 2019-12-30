A Grand Haven man is on a mission to return to his nursery in Haiti as he continues to recover from a near-fatal accident that occurred in March of 2018.
Tom Braak, 57, was critically injured when struck by a truck after a disagreement with the driver. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, along with other injuries and spent time recovering, first in a hospital in Port Au Prince, then in Miami and finally at Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids.
Braak, his wife Ficilta and son Ryan moved in with a relative in the area after he was released from the hospital. They recently moved into an apartment in Grand Haven and have to depend on public transportation and the kindness of others until Ficilta passes all the requirements needed so that she can drive.
While Braak recovers, his wife, a Haitian native, almost daily attends English as a second language classes. Their now 10-year-old boy attends elementary school in Spring Lake.
Faith in Action, International, the organization that sponsored Braak’s work, disbanded during Braak’s recovery.
Braak, the son of Spring Lake native Larry Braak, said that he used the settlement awarded him by the organization to keep the nursery running. That money has run out and Braak is working with some local residents to create a new, non-profit organization to get money and missionaries back to the nursery.
The 10-acre nursery in Verettes, Haiti, has 27 different kinds of fruit trees and other edibles, Braak said.
“From these trees we will get seed to plant, give away and/or sell,” he said. “I’m hoping we can eventually fund the project by selling seedlings to those people who can afford to buy and give away the rest up in the hills.”
Braak said that they are also growing some flowering trees in hopes that other towns would buy them for beautification of their parks.
“These trees do not exist elsewhere in Haiti,” he said. “We brought in the seed and they are native to South America.”
Braak explained that once the fruit trees are old enough, they give them to local farmers to plant. And in 4-6 years, when the trees start bearing fruit, the farmers can sell the fruit to help increase their income.
The increase in income could help a rural family send a child to school.
Braak said that he hopes to finish a guesthouse that was under construction at the time of his accident.
“With that finished, we would have somewhere to take teams to and the income generated by others staying there would pay for the guys to do the tree nursery and distribute plants to local farmers,” Braak said.
Due to his disability, and receiving governmental assistance, Braak said he would have to remain in the United States, but hopes to be able to regularly visit the nursery to check on things to the best of his ability.
Anyone interested in serving on the new organization’s board, can contact Braak via Facebook.
In the meantime, Braak hopes to become involved in some form of charity work in the area, whether it’s teaching Creole or working in a community garden.
Ficilta, who was running a Sunday school in Verettes, hopes to eventually get a job to contribute to their income while their son does his schooling in the United States.
Ryan wants to continue helping the poor as well.
“When I get older, I want to go back and help,” Ryan said.
While Tom has always had a passion to help the dispossessed, his father, Larry, said that Tom has become more grateful since his accident.
“It’s a positive thing his family has seen,” Larry said.
Tom grew up in Marquette and attended Northern Michigan University, where his father worked as a doctor at the NMU Health Center.
The family then moved to the Grand Rapids area where Tom got his start in missions by working with his parents alongside Rev. George Heartwell at Heartside Ministries.
Larry at that time was doing his psychiatry residency at Michigan State University and at Pine Rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.