A local man charged with robbing the Wesco gas station in Grand Haven Township in February has pleaded guilty to the incident.
Joseph Cottrell, 23, asked the judge for leniency after pleading guilty to armed robbery Monday morning in Ottawa County Circuit Court. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed not to charge the Grand Haven man as a fourth-offense habitual offender. The habitual status adds more incarceration time to the statutory penalty for which the felon is convicted.
