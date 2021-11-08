COVID Dashboard

Grand Haven Area Public Schools' COVID-19 dashboard for Nov. 8.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools saw a big jump in COVID-19 cases in the past week.

The district updated its COVID-19 dashboard Monday morning, which shows that 88 students are currently in isolation due to the coronavirus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.