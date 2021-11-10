Approximately 80 sailors from 19 different teams will compete at the Turkey Leg Regatta this Saturday at Spring Lake Yacht Club. Grand Haven and Spring Lake's sailing teams will compete in the final tier 3 event of the season.
FERRYSBURG — When it comes to sailing in November, conditions typically aren’t ideal. But that doesn’t bother Spring Lake and Grand Haven’s sailing teams, as they’ve been known to call the upcoming Turkey Leg Regatta at Spring Lake Yacht Club as one of their favorites.
