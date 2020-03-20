GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Donations are being accepted for local senior citizens who may find themselves in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) event.
In the vestibule between the two doors of Grand Haven Township’s administration building, a box has been set up to take various canned foods and other goods old residents might need in the coming weeks.
“We hear over and over again that seniors are the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus,” said Kristi Walsh, township public services coordinator. “Supervisor (Mark) Reenders wanted to reach out to our aging community so that they didn’t need to leave their house to obtain necessities from food pantries or other resources. Hopefully, this will give them peace of mind in a very uncertain time.”
Walsh said employees from Four Pointes are helping the township with suggestions and with delivering the items collected.
Suggestions include, but are not limited to: toilet paper, pasta, beans, pancake mix, canned pasta, paper towel, egg noodles, canned tomatoes, syrup, tuna in water, tissue, pasta sauce, canned vegetables, cereal, tuna and chicken helper, hand sanitizer, soup (low sodium), canned fruit, peanut butter and jelly, canned chicken, hand soap, crackers, nuts, and oatmeal.
People also may make cash donations for township employees to shop for these necessities. Employees will check the donation box multiple times a day and will sanitize the area regularly.
While people will be able to get into the vestibule area to drop off donations, the lobby doors will be locked.
Following the example of Ottawa County, Township Manager Bill Cargo said township employees will continue to come to work, but signs on the doors will direct people to do business via phone, email or dropbox.
“Further, I am discontinuing water shut-offs for nonpayment until further notice,” Cargo said Wednesday. “This is done both to minimize public contact and for general public health.”
