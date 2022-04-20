Water Master Plan

This map shows the various water-related projects and scheduled years for them in Grand Haven Township.

Grand Haven Township is looking to expand its ability to provide water to its residents.

The township gets its water from both the Grand Haven-based Northwest Ottawa Water System (NOWS) and the Grand Rapids Water Filtration Plant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.