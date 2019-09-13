The Grand Haven Township Board took steps forward this week in a process that will help convert a public road to a private road.
On Monday, the board approved a “quit claim” for Pine Dew Drive, sending it back to developer Michael McGraw of Eastbrook Homes.
“It’s a fairly standard process, but it doesn’t happen very often,” said Stacey Fedewa, the township’s community development director.
Fedewa said the quit claim deed is a method of conveyance or sale, and this administrative process converts the road from public to private, and ensures the developer becomes the party owning that road.
Pine Dew Drive is located in the Lincoln Pines development off Lincoln Street, west of 144th Avenue.
In reviewing the background of the area, Fedewa said the Lincoln Pines subdivision had public roads with platted subdivisions in the beginning. When areas of the subdivision were converted for condominiums, a right-of-way abandonment process was required with the Ottawa County Road Commission.
“Essentially, they apply to the Road Commission and say they want to convert the area,” Fedewa explained. “The Road Commission says, ‘OK, we will officially abandon that area,’ and, by default, deed that back to the township. We have the option to then quit claim it and convey it over to the developer so they can then have ownership over the private road and maintain it with their subdivision.”
