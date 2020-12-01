Prohibition book cover

A book on prohibition in southwest Michigan is now available.

A book on “Prohibition in Southwestern Michigan” written by Grand Haven residents Norma Lewis and Christine Nyholm is now available from Arcadia Publishing.

The book covers things like Baby Face Nelson’s bank robbery attempt in Grand Haven and the wife of a Portland police officer who resorts to bootleg liquor as a painkiller after her husband was shot pursuing a rumrunner.

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.

