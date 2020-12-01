A book on “Prohibition in Southwestern Michigan” written by Grand Haven residents Norma Lewis and Christine Nyholm is now available from Arcadia Publishing.
The book covers things like Baby Face Nelson’s bank robbery attempt in Grand Haven and the wife of a Portland police officer who resorts to bootleg liquor as a painkiller after her husband was shot pursuing a rumrunner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.