Grand Haven Area Public Schools has announced additional pick-up times for its food giveaway program.
“We know food continues to be a significant concern for many students and families, and we will keep working closely with community agencies to meet this need,” Superintendent Andy Ingall said. “Thanks to the ongoing flexibility of the state of Michigan, we are able to provide breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 years old and under. With the governor’s extension of the closure of schools through the GHAPS spring break, we are able to provide food for that week, too.”
The next two meal pick-up events will take place on Mondays, March 30 and April 6. Pick-up times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Locations are:
Ferry Elementary: 1050 Pennoyer Ave., Grand Haven
Lake Hills Elementary: 18181 Dogwood Drive, Spring Lake Township
Robinson Elementary: 11801 120th Ave., Robinson Township
River Haven Village: 14546 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township
If you do not have transportation, the school district can provide food delivery. Call 616-850-5040 or email food@ghaps.org.
Love in Action, which provides weekend food to elementary school-age children through its Backpack Blessings program, will have weekend supplemental food available at these locations during the designated pick-up times, as well. Families who need additional food support can contact Love in Action at 616-846-2701 for help accessing local food pantries.
Those who would like to help provide food for local families in need can donate nonperishable goods at the following drop-off locations:
Tri-Cities Family YMCA: 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven
D&W Fresh Market: 1116 Robbins Road, Grand Haven
Love in Action: 1106 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven
All Shores Wesleyan Church: 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township
Grand Haven City Hall: 519 Washington Ave., Grand Haven
