Community members toured Lakeshore Middle School on Wednesday evening to get a better understanding of why the Grand Haven school district is proposing a $155 million bond to voters next year.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Scott Grimes gave a presentation to a room full of people at the middle school, explaining the need to rebuild the school, how the Grand Haven school board and staff came to that conclusion, other options, and more.

