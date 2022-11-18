Curious Grand Haven residents and parents with children in the school district attended a community meeting Wednesday night in the auditorium at Lakeshore Middle School. It was led by Superintendent Scott Grimes.
Lakeshore Middle School Principal Amanda Sorrelle, far left, gives a tour of the school to residents Wednesday evening.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Community members stand in the auxiliary gymnasium at Lakeshore Middle School during a tour Wednesday.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
There are several areas of concern in the stairwell that were pointed out Wednesday at Lakeshore Middle School.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Community members toured Lakeshore Middle School on Wednesday evening to get a better understanding of why the Grand Haven school district is proposing a $155 million bond to voters next year.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Scott Grimes gave a presentation to a room full of people at the middle school, explaining the need to rebuild the school, how the Grand Haven school board and staff came to that conclusion, other options, and more.
