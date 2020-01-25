Throughout the week, Grand Haven Christian School students in grades 6-8 participated in Winterim, a program aimed at giving them a chance to learn about hobbies, possible careers and ways to serve the community. In cooking class on Thursday, students made savory crescent chicken squares.
Mary Sytsema, center, led the cooking class offered in the kitchen at First Christian Reformed Church of Grand Haven. Throughout the week, students made dishes such as omelets in a bag, brownies and a tostada dip.
Students traded in traditional classroom settings for new ones this week.
Grand Haven Christian School students in grades 6-8 spent the week participating in Winterim. Now in its third year, the program started as a way for the students to explore skills, hobbies and possible careers, said Principal Tim Annema.
