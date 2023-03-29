Snow this morning will give way to clearing skies this afternoon along with some sunshine. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Students from GHHS futurePREP’d program at the Community Archive and Research Center (CARC) building. Front row, from left: Brooke Bininstool, Madeline Seagraves and Holden Ross; back row, from left: Maggie Tysman, Evelyn Passejna, Jory Szymas, Hailey Neely and Daniel Schertzer.
The students in the Grand Haven High School futurePREP’d are used to finding solutions to issues local businesses and nonprofits are facing, working with advisors Brian Williams and Lyndsey Huisman to connect with the community and develop innovative ideas for their partners to implement.
For this year’s driving question, the eight students were presented with a unique challenge: how can the Tri-Cities Historical Museum better market its archives to the public?
