GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Grand Haven High School’s Pay it Forward class is hosting a color run on Saturday, May 14.
The event’s focus is to end the stigma and raise awareness about mental health, according to organizers Alison Doerr and Ava Buitenhuis.
The 5K race will follow the cross-country course at the high school. There will also be a 1K fun run/walk for families and younger kids.
The fun run begins at 8 a.m., with the 5K event to follow at 9.
Those who would like to participate should sign up before April 24 to guarantee a spot. The cost is $25 per person and includes a T-shirt. To register, go online to 2517034.wixsite.com/gh5kcolorrunformenta.
Money raised will be given to The Momentum Center in Grand Haven.
