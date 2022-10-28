Author Kevin Collier has never witnessed a haunting or a UFO, or visited a witch’s coven. He’s not sure that any of the people he has reported on over the years have either.

“I’ve always looked at it this way, when I’ve interviewed people for their own personal story, if they have had an encounter with something,” Collier said. “I never got the impression that they weren’t being totally honest.

Kevin Collier.jpg

Collier

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.