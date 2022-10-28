TOP: There are several ghosts that are rumored to live in the Nunica Cemetery. LEFT: The ghost of a young boy named Steven is rumored to haunt the Nunica Cemetery. This is the only gravesite found on the website Find a Grave that would have been close to the age and time of death that local author Kevin Collier said the person haunting the cemetery would have died.
Author Kevin Collier has never witnessed a haunting or a UFO, or visited a witch’s coven. He’s not sure that any of the people he has reported on over the years have either.
“I’ve always looked at it this way, when I’ve interviewed people for their own personal story, if they have had an encounter with something,” Collier said. “I never got the impression that they weren’t being totally honest.
