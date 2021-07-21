A Grand Haven teen who was assaulted during a basketball tournament in Fort Wayne, Indiana, this past weekend is now home.
Harrison Sorrelle, a rising junior at Grand Haven High School, was knocked unconscious by a punch from an opposing player Sunday morning. He was hospitalized and remained sedated until Monday morning.
Harrison’s mother, Amanda Sorrelle — the principal at Lakeshore Middle School — said the family arrived home Wednesday morning.
“Harrison is doing well!” she wrote on Facebook. “His symptoms are minimal right now, so we are feeling optimistic about a full recovery. Thank you for the continued prayers and support for him and our family.”
Detective Adam Griffith of the Allen County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Department told the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette that no arrests have been made in the incident. The investigation is ongoing, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.