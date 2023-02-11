In the wake of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners’ Jan. 3, meeting, much has been said about the county’s online public comment policy.
Many comments have not been made public, leading some to question the board’s motives and whether or not they are trying to suppress freedom of speech.
Obtained via The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the Tribune reviewed several hundred public comments that were made on the Ottawa County Website between the beginning of January through early February.
While most comments opposed the commissioners’ recent decisions to fire both its county administrator and corporate legal counsel, dismantle its Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and to replace its health officer; many of the comments were in favor of the commissioners’ actions.
Technical difficulties?
New county administrator, John Gibbs, told the commission during a Jan. 10 meeting that the reason for the online comments not being available was due to a, “technical problem,” and some even had “privacy issues.” On Tuesday, Feb. 7 during the county’s planning and policy meeting, Gibbs said that no comment is actually being suppressed and they were still being forwarded to the county commission.
“Online public comment does not mean the public comment will be online and viewable to the world,” Gibbs said. “Online public comment means it was made online.”
Gibbs’ hiring was the main topic of ire among the unpublished commenters, with his name appearing more than 320 times in the comments obtained by the Tribune.
“I am appalled by the appointment of John Gibbs as Ottawa County Commissioner. There was no just cause to fire John Shay, who had been doing a very good job,” wrote Kate Angus. “John Gibbs is a purely political appointment by the new commissioners and his appointment is going to cost Ottawa County tax payers over 200K for (former County Administrator John) Shay’s severance package (which, quite frankly, I don’t begrudge him as his firing was entirely uncalled for).”
Michael Davis wrote, “This was a shady appointment of a Trump lackey, the current board should be ashamed of what they did, I can’t wait to be a former resident of this county.”
Speaking in favor of Gibbs’ appointment, Jeff Norkoli wrote, “I applaud your selection of John Gibbs as our new County Administrator. I was upset when he lost his bid for Congress, but I think this probably works out better for us in the long term. We need someone who will defend our liberty from the constant overreach of State and Federal government bureaucracy.”
Nathaniel Kelly appointed health officer
There was also some discussion about the hiring of Nathaniel Kelly as the county’s public health officer. Kelly, if approved by the state, would replace current health officer Adeline Hambley.
“I beg you to hire someone actually qualified for the top Health Department position. The person who was hired as the temporary new leader has no background in working in a health department,” wrote Sue Vandersma. “He only works for an HVAC company and has some degree from some online unheard of college.”
Julia Davey, a retired physician, wrote, “I am writing to express my extreme displeasure with your recent nomination of Mr. Nathaniel Kelly for the position of Ottawa County Administrative Health Officer. Mr. Kelly has repeatedly made statements and recommendations that are refuted by the facts of science.
“He has gone against the recommendations of every major medical organization in this country,” she continued. “As a physician I relied on the county health department for guidance and recommendations in matters of public health. By nominating Mr. Kelly for this position you have shown an unbelievable lack of respect for every medical professional in this county.”
One person writing in favor of the appointment was Jean Cota: “Thank you for your strong leadership on Tuesday. The changes you made on the first day were amazing for our freedoms. Your appointments of John Gibbs and Nathaniel Kelly were phenomenal. I am praying for you that God will continue to give you wisdom from above.”
DEI dissolved
With nine of the 11 commissioners being involved with the political organization Ottawa Impact, who stated during their campaigns that they disagreed with the county’s DEI department, believing that it promotes critical race theory and “Marxist ideology.”
However, that did not stop commenters from voicing their displeasure with the decision.
“It makes me so sad to hear that the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion department was eliminated last week,” John Puttrich wrote. “These (sic) spell less cooperation and equity in our communities. ... Here’s the thing about racism: there’s no coasting, no being neutral. It’s violent and inherently systemic, so it should be the system’s job to protect its people from it. To do that and to build a strong, flourishing community, we need to invest in three things: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”
Disappointed commenter, Audrey Vander Wal wrote, “I am concerned to see that you all hastily decided to close the DEI office. I was hoping that the new board members would show consideration and willingness to work with an office that they did not agree with.”
In favor of the commission eliminating DEI from Ottawa County was Grand Haven’s Jennifer Stuppy. Stuppy is involved with Restoring Ottawa, a parent group focused on the Grand Haven Area School District. Restoring Ottawa shares and promotes some of the same beliefs and viewpoints that Ottawa Impact.
“I watched the entire five hour meeting on 1/3/23,” Stuppy wrote. “I wanted to thank the new commissioners for correcting the waywardness of the Ottawa County commissioners these last several years. ... As a citizen of OC since 1998, parent, taxpayer, I was very happy to see what happened yesterday with replacing our current legal counsel with Kallman group (solid decision), closing the DEI office which was extremely divisive and concerning, changing the mission statement to reflect the importance of freedom in America, appointing John Gibbs as administrator, and appointing a health director. Really, really excellent first day serving the people, much, much gratitude and respect for your service.”
