ABOVE LEFT: Cars line up waiting to get into The Salvation Army for the annual gift distribution Wednesday. ABOVE RIGHT: Bett DeBaptise checks vehicles in as they arrive Wednesday. RIGHT: Goodfellow Larry Lambert loads a vehicle up with gifts.
