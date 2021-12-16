Working together this week, The Salvation Army and the American Legion Goodfellows gave out Christmas presents to as many as 622 kids in Grand Haven, the highest number ever for this event.

The annual gift-giving event took place on Wednesday and again today at The Salvation Army’s headquarters. It is intended to help families in need.

