GRAND RAPIDS — Peter Secchia, a West Michigan businessman, Michigan State University donor and longtime figure in Republican politics, died Wednesday at the age of 83, his wife Joan Secchia confirmed in a statement.
"Throughout his life, Peter was firmly committed to his family, his business, his community and his country," Joan Secchia said in the statement. "His presence in all will be deeply missed."
A spokesperson for the family said Secchia experienced health issues for several months and was receiving nursing care from home, WZZM-TV reported. He recently contracted COVID-19, which the spokesperson said was a contributing factor to his death.
Secchia's family will hold a private remembrance service because of current pandemic restrictions on gatherings.
Secchia, who owned a home in Ferrysburg, was involved in Republican fundraising and philanthropy for decades and was the ambassador to Italy and San Marino under former President George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1992. Secchia's last name is featured on the Michigan Republican Party's Lansing headquarters, the Secchia-Weiser Republican Center.
Secchia was also part of a Michigan advisory committee to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The bipartisan group of more than 80 Michigan leaders that included Democratic former Gov. Jennifer Granholm aimed to "highlight the importance of American engagement overseas" as well as the state's focus on diplomacy and development, according to a statement announcing the committee's creation in April 2019.
Republican former Gov. John Engler mourned Secchia's loss in a statement Wednesday.
"Peter was one of a kind — an inspiring visionary, forceful leader, diplomat, confidant to presidents, proud Italian, devoted Republican, passionate Spartan and a man with an enormous heart," Engler said. "He believed nothing was impossible from building Universal Forest Products or rising from a Marine private to a decorated U.S. ambassador to Italy."
Engler also recognized Secchia's contribution to Grand Rapids' resurgence, the Gerald R. Ford Museum and the MSU College of Medicine.
"His legacy of service will be remembered, cherished and enjoyed by future generations," Engler said. "There will never be another Peter Finley Secchia."
Congressman Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, also issued a statement following Secchia's death: "Here in West Michigan, his impact has been enormous. Peter turned a small business into a successful company, played a critical role in securing Michigan State’s medical school in Grand Rapids, and led the effort to restore and renew the natural beauty of West Michigan through the creation of Millennium Park and the Kent County Parks Foundation.
"Through it all, Peter will be remembered not only for his giving but his ability to encourage and help others give back to our community," the congressman continued. "His philanthropic endeavors and those he inspired have made West Michigan a better place to live, work and raise a family. I will miss his 'smiley face' notes and memos as well as the occasional I’m not happy 'frowny face.' One thing is for sure, you always knew where you stood with Peter Secchia."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.