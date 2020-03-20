Whitmer Roads

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday she has no plans to tell Michigan residents they must stay home. 

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday she has no plans to tell Michigan residents to strictly stay at home to cut the spread of the cornonavirus.

"There's no plans to have a shelter-in-place order. There's no talk of any of that in my office," Whitmer told WWJ-AM. "I know we're all stressed. Trust me, life has changed for every person in this state."

