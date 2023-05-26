LANSING — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 29 from sunrise until noon to honor Memorial Day and remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
“On Memorial Day, Michiganders come together to honor the memory of those we lost in service to our nation,” Whitmer said. “Those who represent us in uniform are the best of us and put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and liberties. In Michigan, we are committed to supporting our military members and their families with the education, housing, and health benefits they have earned. Let’s have their backs and remember the legacy of those no longer with us.”
The State of Michigan recognizes Memorial Day by lowering flags to half-staff from sunrise until noon. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.
To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered.
Flags should be returned to full staff at noon.
