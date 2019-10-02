FERRYSBURG — Hopes were up for a potential replacement of Smith’s Bridge after state legislators approved a new state budget last week, but those hopes collapsed Monday evening when Ferrysburg officials learned that the governor had vetoed the bridge’s funding.
“We were hopeful the governor was going to sign the budget as presented with the funds in there to replace the bridge,” said Ferrysburg City Manager Craig Bessinger, who learned of the veto during a conference call with the governor’s public communications officer, Melanie Brown. Mayor Rebecca Hopp was also part of the call, which included municipal leaders from around the state.
“(The governor) was here this summer and saw the shape of the bridge,” Bessinger said. “She commented on how it needed replacing and that it was a public safety issue. We were hoping she would sign it and keep the funds in there.”
City leaders will go back to the drawing board trying to obtain funds from other sources to replace the bridge, which has been closed since June due to deteriorating conditions.
“We’re disappointed to hear this, but we’ll keep working to find funding for that bridge,” Bessinger said. “We still have a couple of grant requests out there. We’re hopeful one of those will pull through this year.”
The city has requested $10 million from the state local bridge fund as well as a federal build grant. The total replacement cost is estimated at $13 million.
City officials closed the bridge to vehicular traffic earlier this summer after an engineering firm found severe deterioration.
Citizens raised enough money to hire another engineering firm for a “second opinion.” That firm provided several potential lower-cost options that the city is expected to discuss at an Oct. 7 meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall.
“The governor’s public communications officer said the budget presented wasn’t what the governor was looking for,” Bessinger said. “She would prefer to have that (45 cents a gallon) gas tax to raise sustainable funds.”
The gas tax wowuld raise an estimated $2.5 billion for roads and bridges.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the budget late Monday night, just hours before the midnight deadline. She used line-item vetos to halt almost $1 billion in funding, including the money that would have replaced Smith’s Bridge.
Last week, Michigan lawmakers approved a budget that put Smith’s Bridge on the short-list for replacement, but Whitmer axed $375 million in one-time discretionary funds for roads and bridges.
Whitmer prefers a permanent increase in transportation spending, saying the discretionary funding “isn’t going to change the situation that we’re confronting in our infrastructure. In fact, it is the most expensive, foolish way that you can go about fixing an ongoing infrastructure crisis like we have,” she said.
State Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township, said he is disappointed that Whitmer vetoed funding for Smith’s Bridge.
“The governor founded her campaign on building bridges and fixing the damn roads,” Lilly said. “Yet, when she’s given the opportunity to repair this bridge that is so integral to our community, she shoots it down in the name of party politics.”
Whitmer visited the Ferrysburg bridge in July, and indicated funding the replacement of the structure should be a priority.
Lilly called the veto a “huge blow” for the Tri-Cities area, its residents, local emergency services and first responders. He vowed to continue to seek a solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.