This week, April 16-22, is National Volunteer Week, a time meant to celebrate volunteers and encourage volunteerism. The residents of Gracious Grounds don’t need a special week to push them into their community, and they don’t do it for the accolades.
“Residents at Gracious Grounds can regularly be found volunteering and working at area businesses and organizations,” said Resident Support and Volunteer Coordinator Cindy Wilhelm. “This time of year, you will see Gracious Grounds residents volunteering their time at Love in Action, re:MADE, Trinity Health Grand Haven (formerly North Ottawa Community Hospital), Knights of Columbus, and the Elks. We are always looking for new opportunities and locations to expand our volunteer engagement.”
Gracious Grounds is a nonprofit that provides assisted living to people with special needs.
Wilhelm said many times, people offer to volunteer at Gracious Grounds, where there are plenty of opportunities. But sometimes, the Grand Haven community overlooks the residents there who also want to volunteer.
On Tuesday, Gracious Grounds residents and volunteers Amy and Jason worked on making tags from scrap poster board for the products being sold at re:MADE on Grand Haven’s east side.
“We are a nonprofit. Everything in here has been made or repurposed by someone starting their own business,” re:MADE Executive Director Melissa Slorf said. “So, we like to keep things out of the landfill, too.
“We repurpose a lot of stuff. We get donations. Whatever we sell goes right into paying for the store’s rent and utilities,” she continued. “We do have programs we hope to eventually have in place to help people start business and make an income that maybe can’t do a 9 to 5 job.”
Slorf said the volunteers from Gracious Grounds have been helping out for the past two months. Before that, the organization was providing volunteer opportunities to the special needs students at Spring Lake High School.
“We’ve tried to have them do other things, but we’ve found that doing the tags is the easiest thing for them to do because of the repetition of it,” Slorf said. “We have lots of ideas (though) we’d like to have them start with.”
Amy and Jason said they liked volunteering because it got them out of their apartments.
On the other end of things, Gracious Grounds residents had the opportunity Monday to participate in a cooking class led by volunteers Barb Hall and Mary Davis. They learned how to make taco pizza and chocolate pudding pie.
“Gracious Grounds is also grateful for the wonderful volunteers who make possible the monthly activity offerings we provide on-site,” Wilhelm said. “Parents, Chamber of Commerce members, high school students, and business connections offer cooking clubs, bingo, fitness, craft, art, games, bowling, and educational opportunities for the residents who call Gracious Grounds home.”
