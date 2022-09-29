The Grand Haven Board of Light & Power (BLP) has sent a crew to Winter Park, Florida, to support local authorities in restoring the electrical system following Hurricane Ian.
Three line workers, along with a bucket truck and digger derrick truck, will join scores of crews from across the country to assist central Florida, where more than 300,000 people have already lost power.
“We are proud to be able to provide support during this emergency event,” said Rob Shelly, distribution and engineering manager of Grand Haven BLP. “The willingness of everyone involved in the mutual aid process demonstrates the collaborative spirit and brotherhood in the electrical utility industry. We actually have more volunteers than we are able to send.”
Hurricane Ian made landfall in central Florida on Wednesday afternoon with winds in excess of 150 mph. In advance, Florida activated the national mutual aid network to respond to the anticipated damage. Grand Haven BLP staff joins over 500 crews from 18 different states in their effort to restore Florida’s electrical system.
