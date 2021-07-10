Update 1:10 p.m. The drawbridge is back open to traffic.
Police say that the bridge will not be lifted for any boats until the mechanism is thoroughly tested Sunday night.
Update Noon: A couple of the spans are down, but the drawbridge was still not open to traffic as of 11:45 a.m.
The eagle was not the cause of any problems.
MDOT worker Michael Eastman said that he was stuck in traffic shortly after 8:30 when the immature eagle landed on the bridge for about five minutes and took off again.
Eastman confirmed that he is aware of some crashes in the bridge traffic back-up. One was at the intersection of M-231 and Cleveland Street around 10:30 a.m.
Update 10:20 a.m.
Emergency operators were just notified that the bridge is impassable again until further notice.
Update 10 a.m.
Emergency message just came across the scanner that the bridge is operational again.
The Grand Haven drawbridge is impassable until further notice.
The U.S. 31 bridge is the only Grand River crossing in the area. Alternate crossings are 68th Avenue from the Coopersville exit and M-231.
The information was put out to emergency services shortly before 9 a.m.
Motorists are asked to use M-231 to get across the Grand River and to avoid traveling in the area of the drawbridge, said Capt. Clint Holt of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
Officials said the drawbridge is stuck open due to an electrical problem. An electrician is on the way to diagnose the problem.
Police are working to get stuck motorists off the bridge area.
Crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation are moving warning signs to M-45 and Lincoln Street.
This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.
