Grand Haven's varsity football team will host Coldwater on Saturday, with the game kicking off at 2 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium.
Grand Haven was originally scheduled to face West Ottawa on Friday night, but that game was called off when the Panthers learned an opponent in their last game tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team into quarantine.
