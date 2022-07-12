Warning: Dangerous swimming conditions are expected today from St. Joseph beach northward to at least Pentwater. Consider postponing your beach day, or travel to a safer location. Stay dry when waves are high! The north side of piers will be especially dangerous today.
Weather
Grand Haven forecast: Dangerous swimming at Lake Mich. beaches today
- National Weather Service
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Court Briefs
- State Briefs
- Ukrainian woman, locals organize fundraiser for war-torn country
- Grand Haven forecast: Dangerous swimming at Lake Mich. beaches today
- Community Calendar
- Michigan's gas prices drop, but remain above national average
- St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries
- GOP candidates make up most of primary ballot
Most Popular
Articles
- Historic Johnston Boiler building ravaged by fire
- Michigan football set to take over GH City Beach
- Coast Guard Festival scales back for 2022
- 'There was a major concern for public safety'
- What’s happening, Grand Haven?
- McNally denied DDA nomination by City Council
- Still falling for you: Husband and wife go skydiving to celebrate 20 years of marriage
- A time for change
- South pier closed, State Park beach cleared due to alcohol-fueled fights
- YMCA names new board members
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Beware of the Christian 'Taliban' (10)
- Your Views (10)
- South pier closed, State Park beach cleared due to alcohol-fueled fights (9)
- Mayor accuses council member of not being a city resident (6)
- Ruling on EPA’s right to regulate greenhouse gases is a capper on a radical term (4)
- Your Views (4)
- Beware of F.E.A.R. – false evidence appearing real (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Why religion endangers our democracy (3)
- Michigan football set to take over GH City Beach (3)
- Choosing life: A personal story about choices made (2)
- Community composting site opens on Harbor Island (2)
- Lowe remains on GH City Council (2)
- Your Views (2)
- What’s happening, Grand Haven? (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Councilwoman Karen Lowe fires back at mayor (2)
- Cancer is full-time job, and it sucks (2)
- Former Tribune building razed (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Coastal Corridor Project: Restoring wetlands and Including diverse voices (2)
- 'There was a major concern for public safety' (2)
- Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Will you choose life? (2)
- Heritage Festival organizers hope to return to Mill Point Park (1)
- Father and son fighting for Grand Haven's trees (1)
- Speaker Pelosi receives Communion at Vatican amid abortion rights debate (1)
- County's equalization director to retire (1)
- Companies need to get real about climate risk (1)
- From a diesel pup to a diesel dog: CTC diesel student wins gold in national competition (1)
- Construction continues at Schmidt Heritage Park (1)
- Your Views (1)
- State lawmaker wants Jan. 6 declared 'Remembrance Day' (1)
- City Council OKs recreational marijuana sales (1)
- State OKs plan to close J.H. Campbell power plant in 2025 (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Summer is here, but it needs to slow down (1)
- Council quarrels over mayor’s attempted appointment (1)
- ‘Transported into another world’: Mural is Tanglefoot's finishing touch (1)
- Your Views (1)
- League of Women Voters provides voter education tool (1)
- GH's Hubner takes fourth at yo-yo nationals (1)
- Born to Ryde: Area motocross prodigy stamps tickets to largest worldwide race (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.