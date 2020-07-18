Today: An air quality alert is in effect today, with dangerous levels of ozone. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 96. South-southwest wind 10 to 17 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 73. South-southwest wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
