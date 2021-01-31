Today: Snow likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of snow before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.