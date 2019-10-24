Grand Haven forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 45. West-northwest wind 11 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind around 5 mph becoming south-southwest after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
