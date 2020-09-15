Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. South-southwest wind 10 to 17 mph. A warning for hazardous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches is in effect from 8 a.m. today through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 60. South-southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.