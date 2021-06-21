Ottawa Sands weather photo

Heavy rains early Friday morning left behind large puddles and eroded areas at Ottawa County Park's Ottawa Sands Park.

 Tribune photo/Becky Vargo

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 66. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

