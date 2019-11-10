Grand Haven forecast

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m., then snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Veterans Day: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Monday night: Snow showers. Low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.
