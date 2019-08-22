Grand Haven forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North-northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 8 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
