Grand Haven forecast

Today: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with the temperature falling to around 22 by 1 p.m. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 16 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with steady temperatures around 21. West wind 15 to 18 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West-northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.