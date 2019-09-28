Today: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 10 mph.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 10 to 13 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East-southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.