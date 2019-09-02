Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny and breezy, with a high near 80.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
