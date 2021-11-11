A period of mixed lake-effect rain and snow showers are expected from Friday through the weekend and possibly into Monday. Some slushy accumulations of snow are expected, especially on grassy areas. Travel should not be impacted too much given air temperatures near or above freezing much of the time. Some isolated power outages are possible where heavier snow falls on trees with leaves still on them. Some light accumulations of snow are expected through the weekend.
Today: Showers, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. High near 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.