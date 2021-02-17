Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as minus 3. South-southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25. East-northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. North-northeast wind around 6 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.
Friday night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
