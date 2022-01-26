A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 this morning. Bands of lake-effect snow showers could be locally heavy this morning. Slick roads are expected for the commute. In the heaviest snow bands, the visibility could fall to under a half-mile.
Today: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
