Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly between 8 and 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 37. South-southwest wind 13 to 17 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
