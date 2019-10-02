Grand Haven forecast

A flood watch is in effect until 8 tonight.
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Temperature falling to around 60 by 9 a.m. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
