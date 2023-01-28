Today: Snow showers, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 30. West-northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 23. North-northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.