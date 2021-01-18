Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.