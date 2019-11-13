Grand Haven forecast

Today: A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Snow showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Temperature rising to around 31 by 4 a.m. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west-southwest 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Thursday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low of 29. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
