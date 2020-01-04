Grand Haven forecast

Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1 and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 32. Northwest wind around 11 mph.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 37.
